Nearly 2 million home-help hours won’t be delivered this year, due to staff shortages.

The HSE has budgeted for 24 million hours – but it says around 35,000 won’t be delivered every week in 2022.

It comes as over 5,000 people are on waiting lists for home support.

Sinn Fein’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, says urgent action is needed to recruit more staff: