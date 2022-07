It’s been a good night for League of Ireland sides in the Conference League qualifiers.

Sligo Rovers were 1-nil winners away to Motherwell, courtesy of a first-half Aidan Keena strike.

Sligo could have had a second, but Motherwell avoided conceding a penalty despite a clear handball from Jake Carroll on the line.

Meanwhile, Christopher Forrester’s superb goal on the hour saw St. Pat’s draw 1-1 with Mura at Richmond Park.

The second legs of both games will be played next Thursday.