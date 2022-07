There could be another twist in the battle at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Friday night.

Finn Harps are just ahead of bottom club UCD on goal difference as the race to stay in the top flight hots up.

Harps go to third place Dundalk while UCD host Shelbourne.

Highland’s big match analyst Declan Boyle says Harps need to start winning games but it will be massive task to get something at Oriel Park: