Donegal Manager Reaction – Brendan Devenney, Mick McGrath & Declan Bonner

The wheels are now in motion to find Declan Bonner’s successor as Donegal Manager.

The two time Ulster winning senior county boss confirmed on Wednesday night he would not be staying in the position after a difficult season which ended with defeats to Derry and Armagh.

On this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show, Greg Hughes was joined by Brendan Devenney, who gave his reaction to Bonner’s departure and a run over the possible contenders for the job:

Declan Bonner told Greg it was an honor to lead the county:

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath thanked Declan for his efforts during his tenure as manager: