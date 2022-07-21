Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Every game is vital – Ollie Horgan

Photo Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps take on Dundalk on Friday night. Kickoff at Oriel Park is 7.45pm and their will be updates on Highland from the 7.45pm in association with B&S Credit Union.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “The result on Sunday night was tough to take but we can’t dwell on that. Every game from now to the end of the season is vital. Oriel Park has not been a happy hunting ground during my time in charge but we need to hope we can pull out a result because at present it’s only goal difference keeping us off the foot of the table.

Dundalk have been very impressive this season, especially defensively. Their home record since supporters returned is savage and they’ll be looking to continue that form and keep the pressure on Shamrock Rovers at the top of the division.”

In team news David Webster misses out through injury, while Regan Donelon, Barry McNamee, Ryan Connolly and Eric McWoods are doubts.

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices on Thursday, July 21st

21 July 2022
aer lingus
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus website down

21 July 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19

21 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 July 2022
Advertisement

