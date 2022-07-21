Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Greenhouse gas emissions increase by 4.7%

Greenhouse gas emissions increased by 4.7% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Analysis from the Environmental Protection Agency found the energy industry sector as showing the biggest increase – up 17.6% in 2021.

That’s driven by what it says is a tripling of coal and oil use in electricity generation.

Transport emissions increased by 6.1% as COVID-19 restrictions lifted, while residential greenhouse gas emissions fell by 4.9% in 2021.

Mary Francis Rochford of the EPA’s Climate Change Programme said there are a number of reasons why the figure has risen:

