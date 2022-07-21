Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Huge success with return of Foyle Cup – Philip Devlin

Hibernian F.C. forward Josh Landers powers through a gap in the Lagan Harps under-15’s defence. Jim McCafferty Photography

Football fever is back in Derry this week as the Foyle Cup returned after a two year break.

Thousands of young football fanatics are playing matches across the north west and also took part in the parade through the streets of the city on Tuesday.

This year the tournament welcomes back teams from USA, Canada, Europe, Scotland, England and Ireland.

It’s also has its highest entry of teams ever, with over 450 teams involved.

Secretary Philip Devlin says it’s fantastic to have the competition back flourishing again:

