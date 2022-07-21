Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Overnight restrictions on North Inishowen Water Supply necessary to maintain daytime supply

In order to maintain a daytime water supply, Irish Water is advising customers on the North Inishowen Water Supply that nighttime restrictions are essential.

As the dry weather continues so too do the high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water in the area.

Working with Donegal County Council, Irish Water is taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with the increased demand but in order to allow reservoir levels recover restrictions to the North Inishowen Water Supply is essential overnight between 11pm and 6am.

Irish Water’s Seamus O’Brien explained that demand on the network remains high.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We are working with Donegal County Council to lift the restrictions as soon as possible but in the meantime, we are appealing to customers in Donegal to be mindful of how they use their water at home.. Do not run taps needlessly, take showers instead of baths and postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.”

Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to all customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Supply and Service Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

