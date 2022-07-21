Three new speed cameras to be located in South Donegal

Speed van coverage has been extended to three South Donegal roads, two of which are sites of previous fatal collisions.

The new safety camera zones will become operational next Tuesday at 6am, bringing the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,373.

The speed van will now cover Birchhill on the main road into Donegal Town and Drumbeagh, on the road from Inver to Mountcharles. Both these roads have previously been the sites of fatal collisions.

The third road included is Carrickboy on the Ballyshannon to Bundoran road, where there was previously two collisions.

Cllr Barry Sweeny has welcomed the addition of the roads and says he hopes the measure will improve safety on these busy roads…