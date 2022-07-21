Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Three new speed cameras to be located in South Donegal

Speed van coverage has been extended to three South Donegal roads, two of which are sites of previous fatal collisions.

The new safety camera zones will become operational next Tuesday at 6am, bringing the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,373.

The speed van will now cover Birchhill on the main road into Donegal Town and Drumbeagh, on the road from Inver to Mountcharles. Both these roads have previously been the sites of fatal collisions.

The third road included is Carrickboy on the Ballyshannon to Bundoran road, where there was previously two collisions.

Cllr Barry Sweeny has welcomed the addition of the roads and says he hopes the measure will improve safety on these busy roads…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speedingvan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Three new speed cameras to be located in South Donegal

21 July 2022
milking cows
Entertainment, News

Classical music strikes a chord with cows

21 July 2022
engagement
Entertainment, News

A Disney proposal faux-pas

21 July 2022
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Derry drug find released on bail

21 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

speedingvan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Three new speed cameras to be located in South Donegal

21 July 2022
milking cows
Entertainment, News

Classical music strikes a chord with cows

21 July 2022
engagement
Entertainment, News

A Disney proposal faux-pas

21 July 2022
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Derry drug find released on bail

21 July 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney back at Stormont for talks

21 July 2022
police
News

Man arrested over Derry drug seizure released

21 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube