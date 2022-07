Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland will open this year’s MacGill Summer School today.

Larysa Gerasko will be one of a number of speakers at this year’s gathering in Glenties, which will run until Sunday.

The event is back in person this year and the theme for this summer’s school is ‘The Destruction of Ukraine & Its People: The Fallout for Mankind’.

Former Vice President of the World Bank Professor Ian Goldin and Provost of Trinity College Dr Linda Doyle will also give lectures at the event.