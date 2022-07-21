Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
You can now have your say on the redevelopment of Market Square

People are being invited to have their say on a major redesign of the Market Square in Letterkenny.

Plans for Letterkenny 2040-Reimagined Market Square will see the area completely reformed into an area with enhanced capacity for civic events and social purpose for people of all abilities.

Plans include the demolition and removal of the existing public realm environment at Market Square including the existing bandstand and adjoining embankment at rear, steps, walls, trees, shrubbery and planting.

The project will then move to constructing a new public realm environment which will see a new shared surface, 2 public plaza’s including a water feature, new public seating, lighting, street furniture and cycle stands installed.

Public art inclusive of Letterkenny 2040 brand logo and historical/heritage and place-related information will be put in place also while the existing Rabble Children sculpture will be relocated.

Pedestrian civic spaces in the area will be enhanced by the removal of existing car parking, loading bays and taxi ranks from within Market Square.

The closing date for submissions and observations to the proposed development is 4.30pm on Monday September 5th.

