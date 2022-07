A public consultation on a new €3.5m visitor centre at Fanad Lighthouse is being held today.

The 7,800 square foot centre includes a cafe, shop, meeting room and an art/workshop space as well as an upgraded car park and a play area.

Plans will be on view at Fanavolty Hall today from 4pm to 8pm.

Aisling Leahy is Director at Vincent Hannon Architects, Galway says the development will ensure the Lighthouse dominates the physical landscape: