Optum lends its support to 2022 Donegal Half Marathon

The volunteer t-shirts for the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon will be sponsored by the Letterkenny-based company, Optum.

Speaking at a press briefing, Paul Phelan, site director with Optum in Letterkenny, said Optum was delighted to continue its sponsorship arrangement with the Donegal Half Marathon which takes place this year on Sunday, August 28th, in Letterkenny.

“Optum’s mission is to help people lead healthier lives and the Donegal Half Marathon is an event we are extremely happy to be associated with,” Mr. Phelan said.

“A number of our employees have been regular participants in the Donegal Half Marathon since it was first held in 2014, while other staff members have assisted with the staging of the event by acting as marshals on the day,” he added.

Thanking Optum for its ongoing support, Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, said: “It’s great to have Optum which is based in Letterkenny on board this year again. Optum has been with us from the start of the Donegal Half Marathon eight years ago. Their generous sponsorship is greatly appreciated, as is the willingness among its staff to give up their time and help out on the day of the event. The more people we have to help out, the smoother the Donegal Half Marathon will run,” the Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador commented.

To enter the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with the Kernan’s Retail Group, follow the link below:

https://www.njuko.net/donegal_half_marathon_2022