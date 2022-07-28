Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
South Inishowen lowest uptake of additional covid vaccine

South Inishowen has the lowest uptake of additional covid vaccines.

According to latest figures from the CSO up to June 30th, 36% of people have received an additional dose.

The highest uptake in an additional dose of the Covid vaccine in Donegal was in the Glenties LEA with 61% of the population receiving it.

It is followed by Milford where 54% of people availed of it, 52% in Letterkenny while 49% of people were administered the additional dose in the Lifford Stranorlar area.

In the Donegal LEA, 50% of those eligible for the additional vaccine took it as did 43% of people in North Inishowen and 36% in South Inishowen – the lowest uptake in the country.

You can view the full report here

