South Inishowen lowest uptake of additional covid vaccine

South Inishowen has the lowest uptake of additional covid vaccines.

According to latest figures from the CSO up to June 30th, 36% of people have received an additional dose.

The highest uptake in an additional dose of the Covid vaccine in Donegal was in the Glenties LEA with 61% of the population receiving it.

It is followed by Milford where 54% of people availed of it, 52% in Letterkenny while 49% of people were administered the additional dose in the Lifford Stranorlar area.

In the Donegal LEA, 50% of those eligible for the additional vaccine took it as did 43% of people in North Inishowen and 36% in South Inishowen – the lowest uptake in the country.

You can view the full report here