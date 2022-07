Detectives have charged a man following the report of a stabbing in Crawford Square, Derry/Londonderry during the early hours of today, Friday, 29th July.

The 31-year-old male has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 30th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.