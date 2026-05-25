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Police investigate Derry assaults, one woman due in court

Police are investigating a report of two assaults which occurred in the Waterloo Place area of Derry at around ten to eight on Friday evening.

The PSNI say officers attended the area of Foyle Street after a report of a large gathering of youths.

Two assaults were reported to them, believed to have occurred in the Waterloo Place area. One of the youths had been assaulted with a bottle and was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which were serious but not believed to be life threatening. The second youth who was also assaulted did not suffer any injuries.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman for common assault, and she has been charged to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on the 17th of June.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, and might have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, or any other information which might assist, to get in touch.

 

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