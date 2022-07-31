High levels of Cannabis growhouse seizures in North West last year

The North West region had the second-most cannabis growhouses seized by Gardaí in the last year.

New figures show 182 cannabis growhouses containing drugs worth 4 million euro were discovered in Ireland in the past year.

The most were located in the South of the country, with Cork and Kerry accounting for one-third of the national total.

That’s followed by the North West, with 46 in total uncovered by Gardaí here.

According to the Mail on Sunday Dublin had the lowest number, with Gardaí saying the problem is more prevalent in rural areas.