Police investigating Derry petrol bomb attack

Police in Derry are investigating an alleged petrol bomb attack that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at a property in the Beraghvale area of Derry just before 12:25am early this Sunday morning, with reports that a man was observed in the garden of a property in the area.

Police say he dropped an object in the house’s garden that subsequently caught fire but quickly extinguished.

It’s believed that no one was in the property at the time, and that no notable damage was suffered.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 63 of 31/7/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/