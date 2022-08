The Chief Executive of FinTru in the North West says the promised creation of 300 jobs in Letterkenny over the next five years is only the start for the company.

Greg McCann was speaking ahead of a recruitment evening for the company in Letterkenny’s Radisson Hotel on Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

He says the company is ambitious, and establishing a European base in Letterkenny is a very important strategic move which will involve significant investment locally: