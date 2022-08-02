Big Brother to make a come back

Hit reality TV Show Big Brother is making a return to TV screens.
Sources say the show will contain ‘familiar points’ but it will have a brand new look and some added twists.
It will be aired on ITV with further details yet to be announced.
