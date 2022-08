@jepictiktok on TikTok

Edward Grimes, one half of Irish pop duo Jedward, seized the opportunity to diss his ex-manager Louis Walsh on TikTok live last night.

When a user asked in the 30-year-old could get them an autograph from Walsh, he promptly replied “pick up a piece of sh**e” as it would be the same thing.

It’s not the first time the pair have publically displyed their dislike since breaking away from Louis Walsh Management Limited in 2013.