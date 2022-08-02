Sabina Higgins strongly condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sabina Higgins says she strongly condemns the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Michael D Higgins’ wife has been criticised for a letter she wrote to the Irish Times last week, where she called for talks to agree a ceasefire and negotiations.

In a statement this evening, Sabina Higgins says she put the letter on her dedicated section of the President-dot-ie website and subsequently took it down.

She goes on to say she’s dismayed people would find anything unacceptable in a plea for peace and negotiations, when the future of humanity is threatened by war, global warming and famine.