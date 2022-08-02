Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Sabina Higgins strongly condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sabina Higgins says she strongly condemns the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Michael D Higgins’ wife has been criticised for a letter she wrote to the Irish Times last week, where she called for talks to agree a ceasefire and negotiations.

In a statement this evening, Sabina Higgins says she put the letter on her dedicated section of the President-dot-ie website and subsequently took it down.

She goes on to say she’s dismayed people would find anything unacceptable in a plea for peace and negotiations, when the future of humanity is threatened by war, global warming and famine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

E200E609-CA52-4B4C-994C-CEFA806DC4A1
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

2 August 2022
Sabina Huggins
News, Top Stories

Sabina Higgins strongly condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 August 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sports and Obituaries Tuesday August 2nd

2 August 2022
gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Gardai on hunt for men caught damaging park in Buncrana

2 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

E200E609-CA52-4B4C-994C-CEFA806DC4A1
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

2 August 2022
Sabina Huggins
News, Top Stories

Sabina Higgins strongly condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 August 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sports and Obituaries Tuesday August 2nd

2 August 2022
gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Gardai on hunt for men caught damaging park in Buncrana

2 August 2022
GoSafe
News, Top Stories

Highest speed detection in 60km/h in Donegal

2 August 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Cash register and money stolen from Rathmullan takeaway

2 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube