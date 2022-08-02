Shrinkflation means less Maltesers per packet

Have you noticed your chocolate doesn’t seem to last as long? Well Maltesers has been announced as the latest victim of ‘shrinkflation’.

This means manufacturers are reducing the amount of goods in the packet while keeping prices the same.

Last month, the size of Twix bars were reduced by 15 percent.

There a now 7 fewer chocolates in a sharing pack of maltesers, after its contents were reduced from 180g to 175g.

The Irish Daily Mail reports the brand’s owners Mars Wrigley blames rising costs of raw materials.