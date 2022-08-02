Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Shrinkflation means less Maltesers per packet

Have you noticed your chocolate doesn’t seem to last as long? Well Maltesers has been announced as the latest victim of ‘shrinkflation’.

This means manufacturers are reducing the amount of goods in the packet while keeping prices the same.

Last month, the size of Twix bars were reduced by 15 percent.

There a now 7 fewer chocolates in a sharing pack of maltesers, after its contents were reduced from 180g to 175g.

The Irish Daily Mail reports the brand’s owners Mars Wrigley blames rising costs of raw materials.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Gardai on hunt for men caught damaging park in Buncrana

2 August 2022
GoSafe
News, Top Stories

Highest speed detection in 60km/h in Donegal

2 August 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Cash register and money stolen from Rathmullan takeaway

2 August 2022
Around the North West, Audio, Entertainment, Playback

Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Martin McGinley

2 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Gardai on hunt for men caught damaging park in Buncrana

2 August 2022
GoSafe
News, Top Stories

Highest speed detection in 60km/h in Donegal

2 August 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Cash register and money stolen from Rathmullan takeaway

2 August 2022
Around the North West, Audio, Entertainment, Playback

Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Martin McGinley

2 August 2022
IMG-1138
Audio, News, Top Stories

Castle Medical Centre opens in Newtowncunningham

2 August 2022
Jedward
Entertainment, News

Jedward ‘callout’ ex-manager Louis Walsh on TikTok live

2 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube