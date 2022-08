Residents and visitors to Dunfanaghy are being urged to take part in an Innovating Communities project in the area.

People are being asked to give their views on what investment and improvements are needed in the town and its environs, as part of the project which is being coordinated by DLDC.

Roisin McNally is Heritage and Education Officer at the Workhouse – She told Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the contribution from the community is at the core of the project……..