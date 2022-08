The unemployment rate for July was 4.2%, a slight drop on the revised rate for June of 4.3%.

It compares to a figure of 5.8% in July last year.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in July was 113,000, a fall of 900 compared to the previous month.

The unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 was 10.9%, up from a revised rate of 10.8% in June.