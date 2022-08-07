Several drug drivers arrested in Donegal this weekend

Gardaí say they’ve arrested two drivers this weekend in Donegal on suspicion of drug driving-related offences.

The first driver was pulled over by Gardaí in the Redcastle area because of the way he was driving, and he subsequently tested positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis. Gardaí say the driver was arrested and will face a subsequent court appearance.

Meanwhile the second driver was stopped at a checkpoint, which Gardaí say was being carried out along with the Taxi Regulator, in the Clonmany area last night. That driver was also arrested and charged after testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

Gardaí have again issued a reminder to never drive while under the influence of drink and drugs.