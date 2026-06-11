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Over €4 million invested in Donegal communities by DLDC in 2025

Donegal Local Development CLG have revealed they invested nearly €4 million in communities across the county last year.

Its Annual Report for 2025 shows the organisation’s commitment to strengthening communities and individuals in Donegal.

In 2025, €3.4 million was invested in Donegal through 17 programmes delivering local initiatives based on needs identified by communities across Donegal, with a further €654,000 approved for projects under the LEADER 2023-2027 Programme.

The Annual Report also revealed that DLDC supported 422 people into full-time, part-time and self-employment, 2,421 people in accessing accredited training, workshops and soft skills training and 295 people into a work placement scheme.

DLDC say they also supported the Donegal Food Response Network in delivering over 100,000 food packages to 625 families and 289 individuals and provided over €240,000 in funding secured by community groups and social enterprises.

While, 452 homeowners were supported by DLDC’s Defective Concrete Block Community Facilitators.

The organisation say they continued to build a more inclusive and resilient Donegal in 2025, working in partnership with funders to help individuals, families, and communities access supports tailored to their needs, and fostering collaboration between the voluntary, public and private sector.

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