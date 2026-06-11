Police in Derry appeal for information on missing Jason Barbour

Police in Derry are asking for public assistance to locate missing person Jason Barbour.

Jason is described as 31 years old, with short dark hair, approximately 5’10″, a slim build, and possibly wearing a grey hoodie.

Jason was last seen in the vicinity of Altnagelvin Hospital at approximately 08.00am yesterday morning.

It is believed he may be in and around the city centre, but also has links to Strabane and Omagh.

Those with any information that can be used to locate Jason, the police are urging them to contact them on 101