Critical Care Outreach team improving patient outcomes at LUH

The Critical Care Outreach team in Letterkenny University Hospital has received praise for its work strengthening patient care and safety, and providing vital support across the hospital.

Established in March 2023, it is led by two Advanced Nurse Practitioners, Grainne Nee originally from Galway and Lisa McHugh from Mayo.

A HSE statement says, The service promotes the early recognition of deterioration, timely escalation of treatment, and improved patient outcomes, in line with the HSE Model of Care.

A central element of the service is its ANP-led ICU step-down pathway, which supports patients recovering from critical illness. This pathway ensures continuity of care following discharge from the ICU, promotes safe transition to the ward environment, and maintains ongoing clinical review during recovery.

The service has seen increased engagement in the hospital since its introduction. 480 episodes of care were recorded in 2023, increasing to 782 in 2024, and 992 in 2025. In the first five months of 2026 alone, 414 episodes of care have already been completed. To date, 1071 patients have been supported through ICU-to-ward transition.

According to the Irish National ICU Audit, the programme has seen improvements in patient outcomes, including a 50% reduction in unplanned ICU readmissions within 48 hours of discharge and a reduction in overall hospital length of stay following ICU discharge.