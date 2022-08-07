Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Weekend winners for Dylan Browne McMonagle, Oisin Orr & Luke McAteer

Three Donegal jockeys were in the winners enclosure over the weekend across Ireland and England.

On Friday, Luke McAteer claimed victory on board 13/2 shot Elephant John for trainer Barry Fitzgerald in Tipperary.

Meanwhile on Saturday Dylan Browne McMonagle was first past the post on board the Joseph O’Brien trained Al Riffa at the Curragh.

The win was the one thousandth of Joseph O’Brien’s training career.

Also on Saturday, Oisin Orr rode Ravenglass to victory at Redcar for trainer Richard Fahey, the pair finished a length ahead of Red Astaire and jockey Duran Fentiman.

