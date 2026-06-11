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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Weather Forecast: Thursday, June 11th

Dull and wet for Thursday morning with widespread rain early on this morning.

While the rain will quickly become patchy, it will be dull, damp and rather breezy for most of the day.

A humid day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing by evening.

Tonight will bring further patches of drizzle and mist but also longer drier spells. Hill, mist and coastal fog too.

A mild, humid night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Moderate westerly winds will freshen again overnight.

Mostly cloudy and rather breezy on Friday with lingering patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly confined to northwestern areas later in the afternoon.

Some sunny spells will break through in places later too.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest further east, all in a fresh westerly wind.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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