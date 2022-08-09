Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
A look back at Olivia Newton-John’s visit to Dunfanaghy

Credit: SuperFOZZY on Youtube
Like many of the stars, Olivia Newton-John came to Donegal to get a break. She spent time in Dunfanaghy.
Did you have any experiences with her?
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

15 drink and drug detections on Donegal’s roads this week

9 August 2022
Entertainment

A look back at Olivia Newton-John’s visit to Dunfanaghy

9 August 2022
snapchat
Entertainment

New Snapchat tool allows parents to monitor child’s app use

9 August 2022
whatsapp
Entertainment

Whatsapp announces new privacy features

9 August 2022
