There’s another managerial appointment confirmed at inter-county level

Conor Laverty is the new manager of the Down senior footballers.

The Kilcoo clubman replaces James McCartan as boss – and he’ll stay on as Down’s U-20s manager – he led that team to an Ulster title last year.

And confirmation too that Mickey Graham will stay on as Cavan manager.

He has been handed a new two year term in charge of the Cavan senior footballers.