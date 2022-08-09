Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Focus of local distance runners’ switches to Donegal Half Marathon

Barry Daly and Cathal Curran from the Kernan’s Retail Group, pictured with Donegal Half Marathon race director, Brendan McDaid.

Following Sunday’s staging of the Danny McDaid 15K, the focus of attention for the North West’s distance runners’ switches to the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon which takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 28th in Letterkenny.

The Donegal Half Marathon was first held in 2014 and continues to be a popular event for many of the region’s athletes.
Race director, Brendan McDaid, is expecting another large entry for this year’s event.

“Entries have been coming in at a steady rate since our launch back in February. This year will see us hosting our ninth Donegal Half Marathon and we’re delighted that it has become a well-established race on the local circuit. The Donegal Half Marathon comes at a great time for those preparing for an Autumn marathon. We had the Danny McDaid 15K last Sunday and there’s a three-week gap to the Donegal Half which is ideal,” he said.

“The Donegal Half Marathon offers the best value for money race of its kind. Participants will receive a t-shirt, a goodie bag containing an apple, an orange, a banana, an energy drink, and a protein bar. When the competitors cross the finish line, they’ll be presented with a specially-commissioned medal which will have an image of Sliabh Liag as its centrepiece. There will also be refreshments available at the Aura Leisure Centre which will the event’s headquarters. So, all in all, there’s a fair bit on offer in return for the €30 entry fee,” the race director added.

The 2022 Donegal Half Marathon is being sponsored by the Kernan Group and supported by Optum, Donegal County Council, Donegal Sports Partnership, Failte Ireland and the Donegal Volunteer Centre.

https://www.njuko.net/donegal_half_marathon_2022

Focus of local distance runners' switches to Donegal Half Marathon

9 August 2022
Evening news, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday August 9th

9 August 2022
Planning permission granted for major development at St Columba's College

9 August 2022
Under pressure nurses choosing to emigrate or retire

9 August 2022
