Gardai investigating Dungloe assault

Gardai are appealing for information about an alleged assault in Dungloe in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai say when they received a report of the incident, they found a man with multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital.

Gardai believe that sometime between 1am and 3am, the man was assaulted near the old Bank of Ireland building on Main Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardai in dungloe on 074 95 21000 or any garda station. People can also use the confidential line – 1800 666 111

