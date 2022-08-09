Heritage Week gets underway on Saturday

58 events are planned for Donegal during Heritage Week, which gets underway on Saturday.

They include a live re-enactment of life in a Workhouse at the Donegal County Museum, an exhibition of local moths at McGlinchey’s Field Studies Centre in Ardara, and an exploration of the secrets of the Poisoned Glen in Dunlewey.

The Heritage Council says In-person event and digital project organisers have responded with enthusiasm to this year’s theme of sustainability and biodiversity, with opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds from across Donegal to learn more about the county’s built, cultural and natural heritage.

The council says this will help ensure its preservation and protection into the future.

Chief Executive Virginia Teehan says this year, National Heritage Week is looking to the past to create a better future.

The Heritage Council is encouraging people to visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what events are taking place in their locality or across the country. Participants can browse the website and create a bespoke National Heritage Week ‘Events Trail’ to help them plan their week according to their location, their particular heritage interests and their preferred event type, such as a festival, performance, exhibition or re-enactment.

Some local highlights from this year’s National Heritage Week programme include:

Life In The Workhouse – Living History: Step back in time to hear the stories of those who worked and stayed in the County Donegal Workhouses during the Revolutionary Period. More…

Step back in time to hear the stories of those who worked and stayed in the County Donegal Workhouses during the Revolutionary Period. More… Meet Our Moths: Come and view the moths collected from moth traps set at Sheskinmore Nature Reserve. More…

Come and view the moths collected from moth traps set at Sheskinmore Nature Reserve. More… Wild Child in The Poisoned Glen: Join this unique child focused event, that explores the secrets of the Poisoned Glen. See how the glaciers shaped the glen, learn about the insect-eating plants that grow here and hear all about the giants who fought and died there. More…

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: “This year, National Heritage Week looks to the past to create a better future. The theme of sustainable heritage and biodiversity encourages us all to reflect on how our history and heritage can play a part in protecting our planet. Whether it’s learning a new skill like embroidery, blacksmithing or pottery making; better understanding how to prevent biodiversity loss in our own back gardens or country lanes; or gaining fresh insight into the history of our art, music or the Irish language and sharing this knowledge among friends and family, there are endless ways to get involved. I would encourage people to visit the National Heritage Week website and browse the vast array of events and projects taking place and plan their week. I would like to thank all in-person event and digital project organisers for their enthusiasm and dedication, and wish them the very best as National Heritage Week approaches.”

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. On Saturday, 20th August, Wild Child Day invites children to go outside and explore Ireland’s natural heritage and biodiversity in a fun and enjoyable way. The Heritage Council is encouraging children to look at the world around them differently, to open their eyes to the diverse beauty of the landscape in their area and to explore their locality or even further afield. On Sunday, 21st August, as part of Water Heritage Day, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to participate in National Heritage Week events that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events. It is supported by the Local Authority Heritage Officer network and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

For more information, visit www.heritageweek.ie.