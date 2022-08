The Lifford man who died in a drowning incident while holidaying abroad has been named locally as Martin Duffy.

He died while on a family holiday in Greece.

Mr Duffy, who was in his 50s, married with three children, and a lecturer at North West Regional College in Derry.

He was also involved in schoolboy soccer in Donegal, and was a member of the executive of the Donegal Junior League.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to his family.