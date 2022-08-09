Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police investigating activities of new IRA carried out searches in Strabane

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted searches in the Bearney Road area of Strabane today in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA.

Police say they understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, and they are assuring local people that they are seeking to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption.

Anyone with information / concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

 

