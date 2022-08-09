Shock in sporting circles following the tragic death of Martin Duffy

There is shock and deep sadness in North West sporting circles following the tragic death of Martin Duffy.

The Deele Harps clubman and well known soccer coach and administrator died while on a family holiday in Greece.

Martin was well known right around the county with Donegal League secretary Nigel Ferry saying Martin was an absolutely fantastic football man.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat newspaper, Nigel Ferry said that everything Martin did in terms of football, he did it for the betterment of the sport.

Martin was joint manager of the Donegal Schoolboys side that competed at the Kennedy Cup tournament in Limerick and the Foyle Cup competition which was held recently.

He was also the Lifford Area Representative on the Donegal League’s executive committee.