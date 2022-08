Gardai are investigating after three panes of glass on a tractor were smashed.

A report was made to gardai in milford of damage to a red zetor tractor parked in a field in Golan, Milford on Sunday, August 7.

All three panes of glass on the tractor were smashed.

If anyone can assist the gardai in milford with information on this crime then please contact milford gs on 0749153060 or 1800666111 or any garda station.