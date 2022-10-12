“All eligible applicants now have a school bus place” – Bus Eireann

Bus Eireann says every eligible applicant in Co Donegal who applied by the July 29th deadline has received a place on school transport.

Almost 11,000 tickets have been issued in the county, an increase of 18% compared to last year.

They say applications submitted after 29th of July are deemed late.

The statement continues with the increased demand this year, many school transport services are full including the service to Letterkenny Educate Together National school.

They apologise for the delay in responding to emails, and say in the event that seats become available on services, our local school transport office will contact the family directly, as has already been the case in this instance.

It follows a story yesterday in which a parent in the Kilmacrennan area told Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show that they were told they and another family in the area were in a lottery for the remaining place on the bus.

