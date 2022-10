The funeral mass of James O’Flaherty has heard how he was inseparable from his wife and son.

Gifts brought to the altar during the funeral mass of the 48 year old, a native of Sydney was a copy of Roald Dahl’s ‘Going Solo’, the last book he read to his son Hamish before he was killed in the Creeslough explosion.

A box of chocolates was brought forward also to represent James’ sweet tooth along with a family photograph.

Fr Brian O’Fearraigh, during his homily spoke of James’ passions in life: