A soup kitchen will open this Friday in Letterkenny.

Free Soup Friday’s will be a weekly event at the Open Door Centre, Letterkenny from 12pm to 2pm.

It’s in response to an increase in people availing of a foodbank run by the Letterkenny Baptist Church.

Steven Wilson, Pastor of the Letterkenny Baptist Church says as well as offering food, it will be an event where people can come and feel part of the community: