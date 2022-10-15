Almost €1 million raised for Creeslough Community Support Fund

Members of the public can still donate to the Creeslough Community Support Fund as it reaches almost €1 million.

The money will be used to assist people who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless or left without an income following the tragic events of last Friday.

An Post, Applegreen and The Irish Red Cross are managing the fund for the community.

Head of Fundraising with The Irish Red Cross Charlie Lamson says there are still many ways to donate – at post offices, Applegreen service stations and directly through the Irish Red Cross…

Donation link: https://www.redcross.ie/latest-appeals/creeslough/