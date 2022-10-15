“Beloved” Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan-Garwe remembered at funeral service

Tributes have been paid to 5 year old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe and her father, 50 year old Robert Garwe, after their joint funeral today.

Their funeral service is the last of the 10 victims of the Creeslough tragedy that happened 8 days ago.

Robert was remembered by Fr John Joe Duffy as a loving and dedicated father and partner – and Shauna as a beloved, energetic daughter.

Fr Duffy recited a poem left as one of the many tributes to Shauna and Robert on the altar at the service, as the 5 year old was remembered as a bubbly child who loved to play:

Listen to Fr John Joe Duffy’s homily in full below: