Charles McGuinness & Brendan McDyre happy to take Dr Maguire back to Naomh Conaill

Naomh Conaill are the Donegal Senior Football champions for 2022 after they claimed a one point victory over last years winners St Eunan’s.

1-09 to 2-05 was the full time score in MacCumhaill Park with Charles McGuinness netting for Martin Regan’s men.

Brendan McDyre and Ciaran Thompson also contributed to seven points in the game for the men from Glenties.

Goalscorer, Charles McGuinness told Tom Comack he’s happy to be taking the Dr Maguire Cup back to Naomh Conaill…

Brendan McDyre who scored three points, spoke with Tom Comack after the game…

Advertisement

