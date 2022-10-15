Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Martin Regan full of praise for his side following their Donegal SFC final victory

Naomh Conaill got their hands on another Dr Maguire cup after they beat St Eunan’s 1-09 to 2-05 in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final in MacCumhaill Park.

Eoin McGeehin’s goal in the first half helped Rory Kavanagh’s men into the lead at the break but they were reduced to 14 men when Shane O’Donnell was red carded.

Charles McGuinness goal in the second half helped Naomh Conaill ahead but Kevin Kealy’s goal levelled the scores once again.

Ciaran Thompson free in the final minutes of the game proved to be the difference as the Glenties men claimed victory.

Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan praised his sides performance in their one point victory…

