Donegal will take on Down in Newry in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

In the preliminary round, Armagh will host Antrim.

The quarter-finals draw is:

Cavan v. Armagh/Antrim; Fermanagh v. Derry; Tyrone v. Monaghan; and Down v. Donegal.

The semi-final line up is: Fermanagh/Derry v. Tyrone/Monaghan; and, Down/Donegal v. Cavan/Armagh/Antrim.

Highland’s GAA Analyst Martin McHugh joined Chris Ashmore t0 review the provincial draw…