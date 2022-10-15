More to be done to lower waiting lists – Irish Patients Association

Concern has been raised that there isn’t enough being down to bring down hospital waiting list numbers.

The Irish Patients Association says the latest figures show a little bit of an improvement – but not enough.

The latest statistics from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show over 625,000 people are waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation nationwide.

A total of 2,201 children and 16,942 adults are awaiting an outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Chairman the Irish Patients Association Stephen McMahon says patients haven’t seen much movement in wait times: