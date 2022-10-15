Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Naomh Conaill win Donegal Senior Football Championship

Naomh Conaill are the Donegal Senior Football champions after they beat St Eunan’s 1-09 to 2-05 in MacCumhaill Park.

Eoin McGeehin’s goal in the first half had Eunan’s ahead before they had Shane O’Donnell dismissed on the stroke of half time.

A Charles McGuinness goal put Naomh Conaill ahead but Kevin Kealy then netted Rory Kavanagh’s side second goal as they levelled up the tie once again.

Ciaran Thompson’s free late in the game was the difference as Martin Regan’s men got their hands on the Dr Maguire cup once again.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne have the full time report…

